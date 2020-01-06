Rajasthan: Villagers attack police station after cops fail to catch ‘cow smugglers’

Villagers attack police station in Rajasthan

Some villagers on Sunday pelted stones at the Khoh police station in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and gheraoed the staff on duty after the police personnel could not catch alleged cow smugglers, an officer said. The police had to fire tear gas to disperse the agitating crowd, the officer said, adding that no casualty was reported. As the alleged cow smugglers escaped, SHO Prem Bhaskar and a constable have been taken off duty, Bharatpur SP Haidar Ali Zaidi said. The villagers had informed the police about a vehicle in which cows were being allegedly smuggled. A police team chased the vehicle but could not catch it, the SP said. PTI