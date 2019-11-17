Rajasthan urban local body polls peaceful, 72% turnout

Nearly 72% voters exercised their franchise in the elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan on Saturday, with a maximum of 91.67% turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

Polling took place peacefully, barring stray incidents of violence which left a few persons injured.

An inebriated person damaged an EVM in Churu, after which the apparatus was replaced.

The voter turnout touched 80% at some places in 24 districts where the polling was held. A total of 7,944 candidates were in the fray for election of 2,100 ward councillors. Over 33 lakh voters were eligible for exercising their franchise, for which 3,479 polling booths were set up across the State.

The results will be declared after counting of votes on November 19, while the election for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said the supervisors were given the responsibility to look after the law and order at their allotted centres. However, the Congress and the BJP workers clashed with each other in Bharatpur, Banswara, Bhiwadi and Beawar.

Four injured

Four persons were injured in the fight with lathi and stones between two rival groups of party workers in Bharatpur. Tension prevailed in Jhunjhunu after allegations of bogus voting, while the police dispersed two groups hurling stones at each other in Sikar.

Energy Minister B.D. Kalla cast his vote in Bikaner, while Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh exercised his franchise in Bharatpur and Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg in Bharatpur. The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, cast his vote in Udaipur.

(With inputs from PTI)