Rajasthan unveils amnesty schemes for mandi traders

Ashok Gehlot.

JAIPUR

06 December 2020 00:41 IST

Exemption on mandi duty, interest waiver on penalties

Amid the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws, the Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday brought two amnesty schemes providing relief to the Krishi Upaj Mandi traders and agro-processing units. The schemes provide exemption and interest waiver on mandi duty and other penalties.

The interest waiver scheme has been implemented in the Krishi Upaj Mandis for 75% rebate on the interest payable in respect of mandi fee, allocation fee and other dues in order to facilitate early disposal of cases.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier approved a proposal to waive mandi and farmers’ welfare cess for the purchase of pulses and oilseeds at the minimum support prices in the kharif season during 2020-21.

Advertising

Advertising

Fruit, vegetable traders

The amnesty schemes are set to provide relief to the traders of fruits and vegetables and agricultural produce markets as well as the owners of farm processing units.

According to the official sources here, 75% exemption will be given on the deposit of the entire principal balance as on September 30, 2019, along with 25% of the interest due by December 31, 2020.

For the agro-processing units, the outstanding mandi duty on sugar and agricultural commodities imported from outside the State between April 27, 2005, and December 31, 2019, will be waived to the extent of 75%, while 100% exemption will be provided on the interest and penalty.

The official sources said that the owners of agro-processing units would be required to attach the copies of bills and other documents of imported agricultural commodities to their applications for exemption.

The scheme can be availed till March 31, 2021.