Rajasthan to roll out urban employment guarantee scheme from September 9

An urban employment guarantee scheme will be rolled out in Rajasthan from September 9 with a budgetary provision of ₹800 crore in 2022-23. More than 2.2 lakh families have been registered under the scheme, which is expected to provide employment to the poor and needy people, including those affected by the pandemic.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the launch of the scheme, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in his budget speech earlier this year. The scheme will provide 100 days of employment to families living in urban areas on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Official sources said here on Monday that this would be the country’s biggest scheme to give jobs to the people residing in cities. All family members, aged between 18 and 60, of a job card holder, will be eligible to get work under the scheme. The State government has appointed committees at various levels for effective implementation.

The scheme will provide employment in the segments of environment and water conservation, cleanliness and sanitation, stopping defacement of property, service-related works, convergence work and heritage conservation. The eligible people will be employed in tree plantation, cleaning ponds, collecting garbage and catching stray animals.

The cost of material and the payment for the labour work of general nature will be in the ratio of 25:75. This will vary for special works with technical expertise. The State government’s Department of Local Bodies will be responsible for the scheme’s implementation.