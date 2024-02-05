Rajasthan to promote stone sector through single window clearance system

February 05, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan is set to promote the stone sector through a single window clearance system following the approval of business proposals worth ₹2,981 crore at the 12th edition of ‘India Stonemart-2024’, which ended here on Sunday. The four-day event is expected to create a better business environment for stone sector in the State.

The State government’s Centre for Development of Stones (CDoS) organised the Stonemart to promote and support the dimensional stone and allied industry. The CDoS has been holding international exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, training programmes, and testing of stones for encouraging trade in the stone sector.

Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said here that the State government would take all possible steps to remove hurdles and attract investments for creating a better trade infrastructure, as the stones of Rajasthan enjoyed a “unique identity” in the world. “Whether we live or not, the stones will always be there,” he said.

As many as 948 business meetings were held in the Stonemart, leading to discussions and approval of business proposals worth ₹2,981 crore. Over 150 international agencies and 189 tools and machinery exhibitors took part in the event.

Mr. Rathore said the trade in stones would be facilitated and the traders and investors helped out in all respects in the State. He said while the industrialists could adopt an integrated approach to give a global recognition to the stone industry, the State government would expand its reach, and create a sustainable environment for investment and trade in the sector.

CDoS vice-chairman Rakesh Kumar Gupta said a roadmap would be prepared to take the stone industry to new heights. Entrepreneurs will also be encouraged to popularise their products, services, and brands among the consumers.