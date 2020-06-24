Rajasthan to launch Indira Rasoi Yojana for the poor

A new kitchen scheme, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will shortly be launched in Rajasthan for providing nutritious food to the poor and needy twice a day on concessional rates.

The State government will spend ₹100 crore every year on the scheme.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that the Indira Rasoi Yojana would fulfil the government’s promise not to let anyone sleep hungry. Non-governmental organisations would be roped in for running the scheme, and the implementation would be effectively monitored with the help of information technology.

Mr. Gehlot made the announcement while inaugurating an awareness campaign on COVID-19 through video-conference from his official residence. While the prices for the meals are yet to be finalised, the food will be prepared keeping in mind the requirements and tastes of every municipal area.

The previous BJP government had also launched a subsidised meal scheme, Annapuran Rasoi Yojana, in December 2016, offering breakfast and lunch for ₹5 and ₹8 respectively on the lines of Tamil Nadu’s ‘Amma Unavagam’ (mother’s canteen).

Mr. Gehlot released five types of posters, audio jingles and video films and flagged off five vans loaded with publicity material and equipment provided by the National Health Mission and the United Nations Population Fund.