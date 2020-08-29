Rajasthan to hold several exams while seeking postponement of JEE, NEET

Congress stand “hypocrisy at its best”, say BJP State leaders.

While demanding postponement of JEE and NEET, the Congress government in Rajasthan plans to hold several State-level examinations during the next three months, in which lakhs of candidates will appear. The government bodies organising the exams have said they would take precautions.

Examinations such as pre-diploma in elementary education, supplementary exams of the State Secondary Education Board, pre-teacher eligibility test and the police constable recruitment exam will be held in the State during the next three months. Several lakhs of candidates will appear in these exams.

Online campaign

The Congress leaders and party workers staged demonstrations across the State over the week-end for the postponement of JEE and NEET in view of the pandemic. It also launched an online campaign, “Speak Up For Students' Safety”, in which the members uploaded videos of their protests.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas took part in the agitation outside the Malviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur. Mr. Pilot said there could be no justification for the Centre’s “adamant attitude” on holding the exams when the pandemic was serious.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video message lakhs of students and their parents were concerned about their health when there were difficulties of transportation and stay in the cities where the exam centres were situated. “The Centre should act in a sensitive manner and postpone the exams in accordance with the feelings of candidates,” he said.

Seating arrangement

Mr. Gehlot said the State government would ensure that these exams were held while maintaining social distancing. The number of exam centres will be increased, the tests will be conducted in shifts and a sufficient gap will be maintained in the seating arrangement for the candidates.

The Opposition BJP has questioned the stand of the Congress which is oblivious to the risks involved in organising the State-level exams. Party MLA and former Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said the Congress’ attitude was “hypocrisy at its best”, as the party was unconcerned about the academic loss for students.