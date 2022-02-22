Rajasthan to give national quality standard healthcare

A MoU was signed between the National Health Mission and a technical partner institution

As many as 100 primary and community health centres in Rajasthan will start rendering healthcare services as per the national quality assurance standards following a memorandum of understanding signed between the National Health Mission (NHM) and a technical partner institution. The MoU will especially make the healthcare accessible to underserved population.

Optimum utilisation of resources

Medical & Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said here on Monday that the MoU would ensure optimum utilisation of resources available at the health centres and improve the quality of essential services. The MoU was signed between NHM-Rajasthan and WISH Foundation at Swasthya Bhawan here.

The formal partnership will bring together the infrastructure and reach of the government healthcare system with the implementation experience of private institutions. A direct implementation model is already operative in the State to transform the under-performing and low-performing primary health centres.

Mr. Meena said the health centres covered in the MoU included those functioning in the remote, rural and tribal areas with difficult terrains, high levels of poverty and poor health indicators. The parameters in the quality assurance programmes evolved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare require improvements and innovations in the healthcare services.

Monitoring, evaluation

Skilled monitors will inspect the health centres at different levels and give marks for each service. The Minister said each of the winning institutions would get a certificate valid for three years as well as financial assistance as an incentive.

The MoU is also expected to set in motion the processes which will ensure long-term success of health centres through monitoring, evaluation and cost reductions.