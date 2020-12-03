Rajasthan to give MGNREGA jobs to 15 lakh families

JAIPUR

03 December 2020 05:40 IST

The Rajasthan government has decided to launch a campaign to complete unfinished works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in order to give 100 days of employment to over 15 lakh families in the rural areas of the State.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Wednesday that the payment of full wages to labourers would be ensured by dividing the work in the groups and measuring the completion of task by each worker. “No village panchayat will be left with the absence of demand for work by the labourers and nil expenditure,” he said.

Women will be appointed to 50% of the posts of the MGNREGA work site supervisors, while the physically weak men and women will not be given tough tasks. Mr. Arya said the Panchayati Raj Department would take action for providing institutional and marketing facilities to the products manufactured by self-help groups in the villages.

The State government will also construct buildings for 1,600 village panchayats and 70 panchayat samitis, for which the elections are presently under way. Mr. Arya said the funds for the purpose would be sought from the Centre.