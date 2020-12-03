Rajasthan to give MGNREGA jobs to 15 lakh families

The Rajasthan government has decided to launch a campaign to complete unfinished works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in order to give 100 days of employment to over 15 lakh families in the rural areas of the State.
Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Wednesday that the payment of full wages to labourers would be ensured by dividing the work in the groups and measuring the completion of task by each worker. “No village panchayat will be left with the absence of demand for work by the labourers and nil expenditure,” he said.
Women will be appointed to 50% of the posts of the MGNREGA work site supervisors, while the physically weak men and women will not be given tough tasks. Mr. Arya said the Panchayati Raj Department would take action for providing institutional and marketing facilities to the products manufactured by self-help groups in the villages.
The State government will also construct buildings for 1,600 village panchayats and 70 panchayat samitis, for which the elections are presently under way. Mr. Arya said the funds for the purpose would be sought from the Centre.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath