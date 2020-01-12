Rajasthan to get first biotech park soon

Rajasthan will shortly get its first biotechnology park and an incubation centre, for which a memorandum of understanding will be signed with the Centre’s Department of Biotechnology. The park and incubation centre are expected to enable the State government to take up research in the field of biotechnology and provide employment to the youths.

State Science & Technology Secretary Mugdha Sinha said here on Saturday that the two institutions would help promote interdisciplinary fields such as bio-informatics, biomedical engineering and nanomedicine. “We also expect to support the Nirogi Rajasthan campaign launched recently in the health sector by strengthening it through bio-informatics,” said Ms. Sinha.

She added that the Centre’s help would be sought for evolving startup ecosystem in various spheres of biotechnology after the signing of the MoU. Efforts would also be made to get recognition to the graduates in biotechnology stream in the recruitment examinations of the State Public Service Commission, she added.

Biotech meeting

A State Biotech Cohort Meeting organised here over the weekend was attended by the Union government’s Biotechnology Department Secretary Renu Swarup, Vice-Chancellors and deans of several universities and representatives of biotech startups. Dr. Swarup said encouragement to biotechnology would give pace to industrial development and research.

Dr. Swarup said the biotechnology park and incubation centre would be set up in the State with the support of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council. “Biotechnology needs to be promoted in view of its utility in every field, including health, agriculture, industry and food,” she said.

Ms. Sinha said the S&T Department would organise a meeting of biotechnology institutions and experts once every month in view of the significance of science-based manufacturing in industrialisation.