Rajasthan to expand plasma therapy to Jodhpur

Rajasthan is set to extend the use of plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients to Jodhpur after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave its permission for expanding the trial following the therapy’s success at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the doubling time of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan had slowed to 18 days from the earlier 12 days.

The treatment with plasma therapy would help reduce the mortality rate of patients infected with novel coronavirus, Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday. Currently, the mortality rate in the State is 2.79%.

Plasma therapy has been successful on three patients in Jaipur’s S.M.S. Hospital, while two more are likely to be administered with it shortly. Mr. Sharma said the ICMR’s permission would also be sought for the therapy’s trial in medical colleges in Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur.

The Minister said about 58% of the COVID-19 patients in the State had turned from positive to negative, reflecting the successful treatment by the dedicated teams of doctors and paramedical staff.

