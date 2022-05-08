Rajasthan to evolve guidelines on mining in forest areas

May 08, 2022 00:55 IST

The Forest and Mines & Petroleum Departments of the Rajasthan government will jointly evolve explicit guidelines on mining activities in the forest areas to protect environment, generate revenue and create employment opportunities. The inter-departmental work for the purpose is in progress.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said here on Saturday that the guidelines for granting permission to mining activities on the forest land would serve the purpose of forest conservation and protection of ecosystem. The allocation of mining leases is major source of revenue for the State government.

Ms. Sharma said at a meeting of the Group of Secretaries on Inter-Departmental Issues that that all matters would be resolved expeditiously in order to ensure fast development of forestry, horticulture and the related sectors.

The issues related to mining of iron ore deposits in Karauli district, issuance of no objection certificates for allotment of mining leases in the urban local bodies, repatriation of forest land, notifications on eco-sensitive zones and e-auction of mining plots in the sensitive forest areas were also discussed at the meeting.