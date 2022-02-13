Rajasthan to ensure coal supply to power stations

The Rajasthan government has started taking steps to ensure availability of coal in sufficient quantity for thermal power stations in accordance with their demand. Alternative measures for transport and storage of coal are being considered to facilitate unhindered power generation in the State.

Additional quantity

The coal supply from Parsa East and Kanta Basan blocks in Chhattisgarh, from where the State is getting eight to nine railway rakes everyday, may stop after February. In view of this, the State government has approached the Coal India Limited for allotment of additional quantity of coal, while the Northern Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields are already supplying nine rakes each per day.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that efforts would be made for increasing the number of rakes for speedy lifting of coal from coal mines.

Along with this, the scope for importing the coal, power purchase through short-term tenders and an increase in private thermal plants’ production will also be examined.

New coal blocks

Mr. Gehlot said at a review meeting here over the weekend that the Energy Department would regularly monitor the allocation of new coal blocks and smooth transport and storage of coal. “A sufficient stock of coal will be maintained for the operation of power units. This will be accompanied by timely completion of payment-related processes for Coal India and other companies,” he said.

Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the State government was in constant touch with the Centre and coal mines to avoid a situation of coal crisis in the near future. The Railways had also been requested to increase the number of rakes, he said.