Other States

Rajasthan to engage private sector experts in mineral exploration

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: P.V. SIVAKUMAR
The Hindu Bureau JAIPUR July 19, 2022 04:51 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 03:00 IST

The Congress government in Rajasthan is exploring ways to engage private sector experts in the search and drilling for mineral resources. This will be the first instance of the private sector being involved in mineral exploration in the State which has abundant mineral deposits.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mining leases are being registered in revenue records to prevent the allotment of land for other purposes, Additional Chief Secretary (Mines & Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said here on Monday. This will ensure the protection of land with mineral reserves mainly in Bikaner, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jaisalmer districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Agarwal said three lignite blocks in Bikaner and two limestone blocks in Nagaur are ready for auction, while 10 limestone blocks in Nagaur had been successfully auctioned recently. The geological report for three other blocks in Nagaur district are in the final stage, he said.

The State has also started an online application process for issuing permits for mining of gypsum, found mainly in Bikaner and Churu districts. The registration of dealers will continue till August 15, while as many as 152 applications received so far are being examined.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Rajasthan
mining
Read more...