Rajasthan to engage private sector experts in mineral exploration

The Hindu Bureau July 19, 2022 04:51 IST

This will be the first instance of the private sector being involved in mineral exploration in the State which has abundant mineral deposits

The Congress government in Rajasthan is exploring ways to engage private sector experts in the search and drilling for mineral resources. This will be the first instance of the private sector being involved in mineral exploration in the State which has abundant mineral deposits. Mining leases are being registered in revenue records to prevent the allotment of land for other purposes, Additional Chief Secretary (Mines & Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said here on Monday. This will ensure the protection of land with mineral reserves mainly in Bikaner, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jaisalmer districts. Mr. Agarwal said three lignite blocks in Bikaner and two limestone blocks in Nagaur are ready for auction, while 10 limestone blocks in Nagaur had been successfully auctioned recently. The geological report for three other blocks in Nagaur district are in the final stage, he said. The State has also started an online application process for issuing permits for mining of gypsum, found mainly in Bikaner and Churu districts. The registration of dealers will continue till August 15, while as many as 152 applications received so far are being examined.



