Rajasthan to conduct safety audit of flyovers

The Rajasthan government will shortly announce a new road policy involving safety audit of flyovers and accident-prone areas, while taking steps for utilisation of new technology to develop a better road infrastructure.

The road network will be built in an eco-friendly manner to connect remote villages and hamlets.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said that the department's officers would visit other States to study the technologies used there and replicate them. He said the road policy would have several innovative aspects to resolve the issues of difficult geography.

Addressing a meeting of Rajasthan Road Sector Modernisation Project, Mr. Pilot said the duration for action plan for improving road infrastructure would be reduced from 10 years to four years for better results. Detailed project reports would be finalised after review to ensure good quality of road work.

Mr. Pilot said the safety audit would help identify and remove “black spots” on major roads and facilitate the upkeep of flyovers and bridges.