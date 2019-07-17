Other States

Rajasthan to bring law against mob lynching

CM Ashok Gehlot expresses concern

The Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to bring a law to curb mob lynching and honour killing. A Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday. He expressed concern over the rising incidents of mob lynching.

The latest such incident occurred on July 13 when a head constable investigating a land dispute in Padmela village was beaten to death allegedly by a mob. The crowd attacked him with rods and fled, leaving him seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital.

