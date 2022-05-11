Rajasthan to amend rules for implementing old pension scheme

Will make govt. employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004 eligible for pension

The civil services rules in Rajasthan will be amended shortly for facilitating the implementation of the old pension scheme, which was restored earlier this year for the government employees who joined the service on or after January 1, 2004. The State Cabinet has approved necessary amendments in the rules.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced restoration of old pension scheme in his 2022-23 State Budget speech on February 23 this year, while affirming that the National Pension System (NPS), introduced in 2004, had led to apprehensions among the employees about their security in old age. He had also asked other State governments to think on the NPS in a “new perspective”.

The State Cabinet has approved the proposal for various amendments in the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, Rajasthan Civil Services (Contributory Pension) Rules, 2005, various revised pay scale rules and Rajasthan Civil Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 2013.

With this decision, the government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004 will be eligible for pension benefits on their retirement and will also be able to get cashless medical facility under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

A common eligibility test, replacing the multiple recruitment examinations, will be held in the State for simplification of recruitment process for the posts requiring similar qualifications. The test will be held for the positions of village development officers, revenue officials and ministerial employees, according the decision of the State Cabinet. (EOM)