Rajasthan to adopt T.N. road safety model

Tamil Nadu’s model for reducing fatalities in road accidents will soon be adopted in Rajasthan, with emphasis on addressing local traffic issues. It is also proposed to include road safety education in school curriculum in the State.
Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Rohit Kumar Singh said here on Friday that speeding up the work of establishing primary trauma centres at community health facilities, construction of traffic parks and automatic number plate recognition would help save lives.
The Tamil Nadu model involves combined efforts of all stakeholders for enforcing traffic rules, ensuring access for accident victims to emergency trauma care services, improvement in the condition of roads and compliance with the rules in the issuance of driving licences and fitness certificates for vehicles.
Mr. Singh said a policy would be shortly framed for promoting public transport services across the State. While good driving institutes would be opened at the divisional and district headquarters, an awareness campaign on road safety would be launched with the help of voluntary organisations that would organise seminars and other activities on related subjects.
