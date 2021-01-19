Rajasthan takes major initiative to strengthen right to hearing

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Monday that the State Acts of 2011 and 2012, giving the two rights to the public at large, would make a significant intervention to empower them by ensuring online access

A major initiative has been taken in Rajasthan for strengthening the right to hearing and the guaranteed delivery of public services by converting the processes under their legislations into online operations. The appeal procedure and monitoring mechanism will also be strengthened in the new system.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Monday that the State Acts of 2011 and 2012, giving the two rights to the public at large, would make a significant intervention to empower them by ensuring online access. This would also make the public officials accountable to the people, he said.

The Congress government had also launched ‘Jan Soochna’, the first-ever public information portal, in 2019, to provide information about government authorities and departments suo motu to the public in the true spirit of the Right To Information Act.

Mr. Arya said the digital functioning of government authorities would help in fast disposal of complaints and prompt delivery of public services. He interacted with District Collectors through video-conferencing to review the arrangements for online operations.

The ‘Rajasthan Sampark’ portal was also playing an important role in addressing people’s grievances and resolving their issues, said the Chief Secretary. He affirmed that the online services would ensure time-bound disposal of complaints related to the functioning of different departments.

The State government had enacted the Guaranteed Delivery of Public Services Act in 2011 and the Right to Hearing Act in 2012 to give a statutory backing to the public rights and ensure governance with transparency and accountability.