Rajasthan takes a big step in vocational education in schools

Introduces training in one skill beginning from Class 6

Rajasthan is taking a big step in vocational education during the pandemic by introducing vocational classes beginning from Class 6 in schools as part of the new education policy of 2020. The State has also improved its ranking in the performance grading index in school education.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Friday that the vocational education would aim at inculcating at least one skill in each student. The anganwadi centres would be connected with the schools and pre-primary facility started in the Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools at all the 33 district headquarters in the State, he said.

The modalities for vocational education were discussed at the first meeting of the steering committee on the implementation of the new education policy here. The increase in the enrolment of students in Sirohi district by 12% during the pandemic, which is higher than the national average of 9%, was cited as an example of the State’s good performance in education.

Mr. Arya said the task forces headed by Collectors in all the districts would review and implement the new education policy and formulate the plans for extending benefits to all students.