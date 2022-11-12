Rajasthan students to learn chess in schools for improving concentration

Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla playing chess with students at a government school in Bikaner. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students in government schools of Rajasthan will learn and play chess on third Saturday of every month, when there is a ‘No bag day’ for them, for improving their concentration, memory and self-reflection. The State government intends to make the game of chess accessible to one crore students and their families.

Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla launched the “Chess in School” campaign at a school in Bikaner on Thursday. Mr. Kalla said the activity would start in all government schools across the State simultaneously from this month’s third Saturday, falling on November 19, as a creative activity replacing school bags.

Every Saturday is observed as a ‘No bag day’ in the State’s government schools, beginning with the current academic session. The school management decides themes for each Saturday and divides the students in several groups for taking up different creative activities. Playing chess is going to be a new addition to these activities.

Mr. Kalla said learning and playing chess on the same day in all government schools would create a history of sorts and inculcate discipline and team spirit among the young students. “Chess will help identify champions in the schools who will bring laurels to Rajasthan,” he said, while pointing out that the recent Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games had picked out talents in hundreds of villages.

Bikaner Divisional Commissioner Niraj K. Pawan said the introduction of chess in schools would be a major step for promoting mental health among children. The themes identified for ‘No bag day’ include language proficiency, general knowledge on Rajasthan, scientific temperament and children’s Parliament.

Mr. Kalla lit a torch and handed it over the Education Department’s officers as a symbol for promoting the game of chess in schools.

The Minister used the occasion to brush up his skills in the game by playing chess with some of the students.