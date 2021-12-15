Rajasthan strengthens women’s SHGs with value addition

Emphasis on market linkages, capacity enhancement

The women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in Rajasthan are being strengthened with value addition to their products and evolving market linkages in accordance with the demand, while bank loans worth ₹2,400 crore have been arranged for them with the emphasis on their capacity enhancement. As many as 2.30 lakh SHGs are at present functioning across the State.

The Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (RGAVP), functioning under the aegis of the Department of Rural Development and managing the SHGs’ affairs, organised a “Samooh Sambal” (group resources) dialogue here on Tuesday to explore the scope for expansion of work. The SHG members highlighted challenges in the field while narrating their experiences of working in different sectors.

The RGAVP has been formulating poverty alleviation schemes and implementing livelihood-related programmes, while supporting the SHGs in their income generation activities. The RGAVP is implementing four mega livelihood projects supported by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, th World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Principal Rural Development Secretary Aparna Arora said a detailed action plan would be formulated shortly, covering all aspects of branding, quality control, packaging and marketing of women’s products. The cluster-level groups would be strengthened to equip them to supply the products to meet the demand in the market, she said.

Community investment funds

According to the RGAVP’s estimate, about 27.18 lakh rural women are associated with the SHGs. Linking the SHGs with one another has also led the establishment of community investment funds and ensured financial inclusion of underprivileged sections as well the creation of employment opportunities in the villages.

The RGAVP declared Ruma Devi, a Barmer-based traditional handicraft artisan and a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018, as its brand ambassador at the dialogue. Rural Development Minister Ramesh Chand Meena said in his message Ms. Devi had provided guidance for women’s uplift and the new recognition to her would help strengthen the rural economy.