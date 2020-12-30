Rajasthan starts preparations for vaccination

JAIPUR

30 December 2020 00:40 IST

State identifies 2,444 cold chain points at district hospitals, community health centres

The Rajasthan government has started preparations for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and identified 2,444 cold chain points at district hospitals and community health centres for administering the vaccine to prevent the infectious disease. A steering committee has been appointed and training of health workers taken up.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said here on Tuesday that the officials would work with a team spirit to establish coordination among different departments during the vaccination drive. “Health care workers and frontline workers have been identified for the first set of vaccination as per the Centre’s guidelines,” he said.

While the health workers had been trained at the State and district levels, an orientation programme for elected representatives would be started shortly to equip them to generate awareness among the people, Mr. Arya said. School teachers, Angawadi workers and accredited social health activists will also be trained.

UNICEF, UNDP and the World Health Organisation (WHO) will extend technical assistance to the State government during the vaccination. Health Minister Raghu Sharma has discussed the COVID-19 vaccine operation guide with the department’s officers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also praised the gesture of former Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya and civil servant Prithvi Raj to participate in the trial of COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Gehlot said this would increase confidence among the people and enable the State government to complete the vaccination campaign with success.