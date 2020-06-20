Rajasthan signs pact for smart classrooms

The Rajasthan government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Educational Consultants India Limited for the establishment of smart classrooms in 100 schools, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara said here on Saturday.

The initiative has been taken to promote online education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Smart classrooms would be established in 100 government schools at a cost of ₹1.85 crore, Mr. Dotasara said, adding that e-content for the curriculum of classes 1 to 12 would be made available to the students. Four teachers in each school would be trained to teach in the smart classrooms, he said.

Schools situated in remote areas, where computer teachers and laboratory assistants have already been appointed, would be given priority for establishing the smart classrooms. All arrangements would be made for the upkeep of the classrooms as well as for the continuation of the new mode of education, Mr. Dotasra said.

Recently selected

The Minister said the 33 government schools recently selected to be converted into English medium institutions would also get digital classrooms.

Besides, schools being developed as centres of excellence would be also equipped with these classrooms.