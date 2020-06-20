Rajasthan signs pact for smart classrooms

The Rajasthan government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Educational Consultants India Limited for the establishment of smart classrooms in 100 schools, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara said here on Saturday.
The initiative has been taken to promote online education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.
Smart classrooms would be established in 100 government schools at a cost of ₹1.85 crore, Mr. Dotasara said, adding that e-content for the curriculum of classes 1 to 12 would be made available to the students. Four teachers in each school would be trained to teach in the smart classrooms, he said.
Rajasthan government sets target of 40,000 COVID tests daily
Schools situated in remote areas, where computer teachers and laboratory assistants have already been appointed, would be given priority for establishing the smart classrooms. All arrangements would be made for the upkeep of the classrooms as well as for the continuation of the new mode of education, Mr. Dotasra said.
Recently selected
The Minister said the 33 government schools recently selected to be converted into English medium institutions would also get digital classrooms.
Besides, schools being developed as centres of excellence would be also equipped with these classrooms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath