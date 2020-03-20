Rajasthan shuts down government offices

JAIPUR

Only essential services will continue; CM Gehlot reviews efforts to contain spread of coronavirus

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a shutdown of all of its offices, except those dealing with essential and emergency services, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

District-level officers will decide on the attendance of employees on a rotation basis, which will not be more than 50% of the strength in their offices.

The entry of visitors in government and semi-government offices, local self-government bodies, and Corporations and Boards, was also banned with immediate effect. Among the Departments excluded from the shut down were the Medical & Health Department, and Police, Jails, Transport, Energy, Water Resources, and Information Technology.

Exams postponed

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a review meeting here that a decision had also been taken to postpone all school, college and Board examinations until further notice in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“During the shut down in offices, employees should make themselves available for work if required,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot also gave instructions for the closure of all spas, clubs and bars in the State, and said an advisory would be issued to private factories to provide the facility of working from home to their labourers, and ensure leave with wages. “We will have to work together in this fight against the corona pandemic,” he said.

The Chief Minister separately met doctors and specialists from various hospitals and sought their cooperation in dealing with the epidemic. Medical institutions should be ready to contribute their resources according to the unfolding situation, he said, adding that people who had been advised to remain in home isolation should be kept under a strict watch.

Family shifted

A couple and their three-year-old daughter, who had tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, were shifted from Jhunjhunu to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur in an ambulance with full protocol on Thursday. They had earlier been kept in an isolation ward in Jhunjhunu’s Bhagwan Das Khaitan Hospital.

According to the Medical & Health Department, a total of 506 samples were collected from people suspected of coronavirus infection till Thursday, and 488 of them had tested negative. Of the seven positive cases, three had recovered, while 11 samples were in the process of being diagnosed.

The Bar Council of Rajasthan announced that lawyers would abstain from work in all courts across the State till March 31 in a bid to control the infection, and support efforts to protect people’s health. The High Court administration had earlier announced that courts would only take up urgent and essential matters.