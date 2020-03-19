Rajasthan SHRC recommends meditation to fight COVID-19

JAIPUR

Chairman made infamous peahen pregnancy remarks in 2017

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday recommended “meditation in solitude” to fight COVID-19 which has infected over 150 persons across the country.

The Commission took up the matter suo motu, taking cognisance of the pandemic, and advised the affected persons to live in isolation.

“While those suspecting infection should immediately report to the nearest health centre and be sent to isolation for 14 days as per the World Health Organisation's guidelines, the Commission recommends that all people should meditate in solitude,” SHRC chairperson Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma said in his two-page order.

Justice Sharma praised the State government's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus and especially applauded the treatment given by doctors at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here to three coronavirus-positive patients who have since recovered.

The treatment regimen included a combination of drugs for swine flu, malaria and HIV.

As a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sharma had created a flutter in 2017 with his remarks that the peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock.

His comments came after he passed an order on his last working day asking the Centre to declare the cow as a national animal and increase the punishment for cow slaughter to life imprisonment.

‘Peacock a celibate’

Justice Sharma commented that the peacock was a lifelong brahmachari (celibate) and it never had sex with the peahen to reproduce. He was appointed a member of the SHRC for a five-year term in 2018 during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime.