Rajasthan shifts focus to coronavirus testing

With the Ramganj locality in Jaipur’s Walled City emerging as the biggest coronavirus hotspot in Rajasthan, health authorities here have shifted their emphasis to sample testing after dividing the affected area into 30 clusters. Strict enforcement of curfew in the Walled City has also slowed down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nearly 70% of the coronavirus positive cases detected in the Walled City are in the asymptomatic category, which creates a lesser burden on critical care facilities in hospitals. In order to check community transmission in the densely populated area, local MLAs and religious leaders have been roped in to convince people to cooperate with health workers.

Intensive screening

Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Ajitabh Sharma, who acts as nodal office for Jaipur city, said here on Wednesday that that since 321 of the positive cases had been found in 13 clusters with a population of 70,000, the clusters had been completely sealed, and intensive screening and sample testing had begun there. “No movement of residents will be allowed in these clusters and essential items will be delivered at their doorsteps,” he said.

The first case in Ramganj was reported on March 26, when a 45-year-old man who had returned from Oman on March 12 tested positive. After intense contact tracing, a large number of his family members, relatives and the people whom he met were detected as having been infected with the virus and shifted to isolation facilities. Over 40 of them have since recovered after treatment.

Two battalions of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) were deployed in Ramganj on Wednesday to assist the police force in ensuring strict compliance with the lockdown. The lanes in the area were sealed with barricades and barbed wire fencing.

With a total of 476 patients found in Jaipur so far, the city accounts for 45.5% of the 1,046 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the State. In view of the increasing number of cases, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions for identifying more space at places like educational institutions, hostels and empty flats of residential schemes for creating quarantine facilities.

‘Do not fear’

Mr. Gehlot appealed to the people of Jaipur to come forward and get tested for the coronavirus infection. “Do not fear anything. Among all positive patients, many have recovered and [have been] discharged from hospitals. The State government has provided all facilities in the hospitals for treatment,” he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra has accused the State government of failing to control the spread of infection in Ramganj. He alleged that some Congress politicians were protecting a section of the Walled City’s residents who had violated the curfew and left the area, posing the risk of infection to others.