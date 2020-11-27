Rajasthan shifts attention to testing in villages

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

JAIPUR

27 November 2020 04:19 IST

State govt. to intensify awareness drive on COVID-19

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to shift attention to testing in rural areas and intensify awareness drive in villages. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave these instructions at a meeting to review the pandemic situation here.

Mr. Gehlot discussed new Central guidelines with the officials and said the medical and health authorities should work towards flattening the COVID-19 curve. He also reviewed the measures, including night curfew in eight cities, put in place recently to contain the virus.

The State-level Corona War Room, functioning round-the-clock from the State Secretariat in Jaipur, is extending all kinds of medical assistance to the people in need. The infected persons can get admitted to hospitals through the war room and obtain help for consultation, isolation or oxygen availability.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the difficulties of COVID-19 patients and their family members were being resolved within 30 minutes through the war room and its district-level units. More than 3,700 patients have so far received help for medical consultation, availability of beds and ambulance services from the war room.