Rajasthan set to promote millet consumption for improving nutrition levels

February 09, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan is set to promote the consumption of millets in a big way for improving nutrition levels among different sections of the population, with the United Nations General Assembly designating 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The State ranks at the forefront of millet cultivation in India, producing about 41% of the country’s yield.

The Congress government in the State is considering a proposal to include millets in the mid-day meal programme for schools and Anganwadi centres. A major international event has also been planned in September-end this year, to highlight value addition and entrepreneurship development for the coarse grains.

Principal Agriculture Secretary Dinesh Kumar said here that the State had a favourable climate for the cultivation of jowar and bajra millets, as these crops required lesser amount of water and were less affected by the outbreak of pests and diseases.

Mr. Kumar said at a meeting held at the State Secretariat for the review of events and resources during the year, that 8.32 lakh mini kits of millet seeds were distributed free of cost to the farmers during the kharif crop cycle of 2022, following the announcement of the Rajasthan Millets Mission in the 2022-23 State Budget.

“A provision of ₹40 crore has been made for the establishment of 100 primary millet processing units and a centre of excellence for millets is being set up in Jodhpur at a cost of ₹5 crore,” Mr. Kumar said. The local varieties of millets, such as sawan, kangni, kodon and kutki, were being cultivated in the tribal-dominated region of southern Rajasthan, while the State ranked third in jowar production, he added.

Magic Millets-2023

The Magic Millets-2023 international festival, which will be held here from September 25 to October 2, has designated seasoned agricultural researcher and principal scientist, the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, B. Dayakar Rao, as its patron. Dr. Rao has created a successful millet value chain ecosystem for generating demand for the grains in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The week-long event will be organised by Lok Samvad Sansthan, an advocacy group, with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The festival’s secretary-general Kalyan Singh Kothari said the participants’ emphasis would be on bringing millets back to people’s lives for health, nutrition and food security.

A large number of progressive farmers, Anganwadi workers, representatives of self-help groups (SHGs) and dietary experts from several countries, are expected to take part in the festival. Education and Art & Culture Minister B. D. Kalla released the festival‘s poster here last week, saying the event would draw the attention of the country and the world to Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has the largest area under pearl millet with the highest production in the country. The desert State occupies about 46 lakh-hectare area with an average production of about 28 lakh tonnes and productivity of 400 kg per hectare. Millet is inter-cropped with legumes or sesame, and is also grown as irrigated green fodder in summer.

