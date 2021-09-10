Rajasthan session begins in the shadow of poll results

JAIPUR

10 September 2021 01:36 IST

BJP set to corner Cong. over coal shortage, law and order issues; govt. to target factional fight within BJP

The Rajasthan Assembly’s session, which was a continuation of the Budget session adjourned sine die on March 19 this year, started here on Thursday in the shadow of results of the panchayat body elections held in six districts. The Opposition BJP snatched the Jaipur Zila Pramukh’s seat from the ruling Congress despite the latter obtaining a majority in the panchayat samitis.

With the rift in the Congress playing out once again, the BJP took exception to the State government not sending the file to the Governor for prorogation of the Budget session. In the first instance in the State’s parliamentary history, the Assembly's session was convened after a gap of more than five months without the previous session being prorogued.

Political observers attributed the government’s unusual decision to last year’s incidents, when Governor Kalraj Mishra had repeatedly turned down the State Cabinet’s advice to convene a session in the aftermath of a rebellion staged by the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs supporting him.

The BJP is set to corner the Congress in the Assembly over the issues such as power crisis because of shortage of coal, farmers’ plight after a weak monsoon and the deteriorating law and order situation across the State. The broad daylight shooting incidents in the State Capital are also likely to be raised in the House.

While the Opposition may highlight the discontent among the Congress MLAs over the inordinate delay in the Cabinet expansion and political appointments, the ruling party will take potshots at the renewed factional fight within the BJP amid fresh allegations levelled by senior leader Kailash Meghwal against Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Assembly proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday after the House paid obituary references to departed leaders, including former Govenor Kalyan Singh and former Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia.