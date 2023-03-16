Rajasthan seeks more railway rakes for coal supply to power plants to meet peak demand

March 16, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan has sought an increase in the number of railway rakes used for coal supply to the power stations in the State ahead of the summer months, when the demand for electricity will be at its peak. The State’s energy requirement is primarily met by the coal-based thermal power plants.

Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati said here on Wednesday that the coal which could be carried in as many as 165 rakes was lying at a different sites, while the State was waiting for its transport. The number of railway rakes available on the routes through which the coal is transported to Rajasthan were not sufficient, he said.

Mr. Bhati met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought an increase in the number of rakes as per the demand. The Minister said he had received an assurance from Mr. Vaishnaw about a positive action in the matter.

Principal Energy Secretary Bhaskar A. Sawant accompanied Mr. Bhati during the meeting. The Union Ministry of Power had recommended “bridge linkage” for Rajasthan last year, paving the way for supply of 24.4 million tonnes of coal annually. The delay in the supply from Chhattisgarh’s Parsa coal block, allocated to Rajasthan, has adversely affected the availability of coal for thermal power plants.

The petitions related to the coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam are pending in the Supreme Court. One of them, a public interest litigation, has sought the court’s directions to the Centre to cancel the allocation of the Parsa East and Kanta-Basan, Parsa and Kente Extension coal blocks for alleged violation of the environmental clearance.

Any power crisis arising out of non-availability of coal may affect the performance of the ruling Congress in this year’s Assembly election. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been in touch with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel for ensuring the availability of coal in sufficient quantity for thermal power stations, even as the residents of the tribal-dominated region near the coal blocks have raised concerns about damage to the environment.