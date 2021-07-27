Other States

Rajasthan seeks increase in NFSA beneficiaries

Rajasthan has sought an increase in the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) on the basis of the present population instead of the 2011 Census. With the State’s population increasing during the last 10 years, a large number of families have come within the purview of food security.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the request to refix the ceiling of food security for extending the benefits of the NFSA to the needy families.

This should be done taking into consideration the estimated population of 2021, Mr. Gehlot said.


