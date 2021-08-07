Rajasthan seeks compensation for farmers from PM scheme

Excessive rain has damaged crops in several districts

Rajasthan has sought compensation for the farmers affected by excessive rain from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana after a survey of the damaged crops. According to a preliminary survey of the Agriculture Department, the crops in an area measuring 3.69 lakh hectares have been affected.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said here on Friday that soyabean and urad in Kota, Baran and Bundi districts and bajra and urad in Sawai Madhopur district had suffered more damage in comparison with other areas in the State.

The affected farmers should get the relief from the Prime Minister’s scheme, he said. Other districts affected by the excessive monsoon rains are Jaipur, Sikar, Nagaur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Alwar, Tonk and Bharatpur.

‘Process initiated’

Mr. Kataria said he had instructed the officials to initiate the process for getting compensation to the affected cultivators as per rules under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Minister said no eligible farmer would be deprived of the crop insurance compensation. The Prime Minister’s scheme provides insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers in the event of failure of any of the notified crops because of natural calamities and diseases.