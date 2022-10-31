Rajasthan seeks changes in fund release guidelines for modernisation of police force

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States in Haryana. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress government in Rajasthan has sought an amendment in new guidelines for release of funds for police modernisation, which have imposed restrictions on the expenditure on mobility of vehicles and the construction of police infrastructure. The change in norms will facilitate expenditure on strengthening the police force.

Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav said another step for enhancing the role of the State Police would be their involvement in the drive against smuggling of drugs in the border areas. “The drug smugglers arrested by the Border Security Force should be handed over to the State Police, instead of sending them to the Narcotics Control Bureau,” he said.

Mr. Yadav raised these demands at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Home Ministers from all States in Haryana’s Surajkund last week. The Minister said several changes had been witnessed in the border districts of Rajasthan since the start of work on an oil refinery near Barmer and there was urgent need for ensuring security in the region.

In addition to the training of the police force in modern techniques, necessary resources should be made available to them, Mr. Yadav said. An increase in the Central assistance in the border districts would not only help in the growth of basic facilities in the region, but would also ensure socio-economic development of the population, he added.

Referring to the State government’s measures, Mr. Yadav said as many as 90,000 families had received the benefit of irrigation facility from the Indira Gandhi Canal in Jaisalmer, while people had been linked with the livelihood projects in 27 areas of western Rajasthan with the formation of self help groups under the Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Mission.