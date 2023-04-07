HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan seeks change in rules for crop damage relief to farmers

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had urged the Prime Minister to increase the limit of landholding above 2 hectares, which should be applicable to both the SDRF and the NDRF

April 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A farmer shows his damaged wheat crop after heavy hailstorm, at Rajarampura village, in Jaipur.

A farmer shows his damaged wheat crop after heavy hailstorm, at Rajarampura village, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan has sought an amendment in the new rules notified by the Centre in October 2022, incorporating the financial assistance given by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to farmers for crop damage, into the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana. The new provision has led to inordinate delays in the grant of relief to farmers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Friday that the calculation of the insured amount to be disbursed to the farmers during calamities from the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana was a “complex and lengthy” process.

“This leads to multiple delays in the disbursement of SDRF assistance, while the farmers have to raise funds for the next crop immediately after the damage,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard, pointing out that the farmers in the State were not getting immediate relief because of the rule. Before the rules came into existence, the farmers were getting quick financial assistance from the SDRF.

“The purpose of the SDRF is not being fulfilled under the new rules because of non-availability of timely assistance to farmers. These rules must be amended immediately,” said Mr. Gehlot.

The Chief Minister also drew Mr. Modi’s attention to the relief provided to farmers for the crop damage having been limited to only 2 hectares of agricultural land. The farmers in Rajasthan, especially those in the western parts of the State, are unable to get proper compensation because of their larger average landholding size.

Mr. Gehlot has urged the Prime Minister to increase the limit of landholding above 2 hectares, which should be applicable to both the SDRF and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Agriculture / farmland / relief and aid organisation / land resources

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.