Rajasthan seeks Centre’s cooperation for development of States

JAIPUR:

07 August 2021 20:43 IST

Rajasthan has sought the Centre’s cooperation in the financial and policy domains to ensure socio-economic development of States in the true spirit of cooperative federalism. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the fiscal position of all States.

In a meeting with NITI Aayog members over the weekend, Mr. Gehlot said since the need to increase the scope of social security was being felt more during the pandemic, the Union government should provide cooperation for expediting and smoothly conducting social and economic welfare activities.

Mr. Gehlot interacted with NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, senior advisor Yogesh Suri and advisor Rajnath Ram. He said it was not easy for any State to bring the economy back on track without the Centre’s cooperation.

Mr. Gehlot sought Central assistance to the tune of 90% in the Jal Jeevan Mission being implemented in the State for providing drinking water through tap connections to all households in rural areas. He reiterated the demand for giving national project status to the ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The Chief Minister also raised several other demands pertaining to the State, including food security, social security pensions, establishment of medical colleges, and the notification for a Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region in Barmer district.

The NITI Aayog praised the performance of Rajasthan in the fields of ease of doing business, exports, school education, rural employment guarantee, health, renewable energy, women’s empowerment, and agriculture and animal husbandry.