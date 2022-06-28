Rajasthan seeks Centre’s approval for more Anganwadi centres

Rajasthan govt. recently adopted a new module for improving nutrition, learning outcomes at the centres

Rajasthan has sought the Centre’s approval for opening 5,000 new Anganwadi centres across the State, while pointing out that the geographical features of the State had created difficulties in the delivery of mother and child care services in far-off areas. The State government recently adopted a new module for improving nutrition and learning outcomes at Anganwadi centres.

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh said the State was also expecting cooperation from the Centre in the implementation of other schemes for children’s nutrition and primary education. While the State government’s schemes for women and children had yielded positive results, the Union government’s schemes were also being implemented efficiently, she said.

Ms. Bhupesh raised the issue of remuneration paid to Anganwadi workers at a zonal meeting presided over by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjapara Mahendrabhai here. She made a request for the Centre’s contribution to meet 60% of the expenditure on remuneration being incurred by the State government.

Ms. Bhupesh pointed out that 68% contribution was being made by the State government and only 32% by the Centre, while the norms provided for 60% contribution by the latter. She said the State government was determined to ensure safety, health and empowerment of women and children.