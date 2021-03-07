Rajasthan seeks Central assistance for water projects

JAIPUR

07 March 2021 00:17 IST

Demand for national status for canal project reiterated

The Congress government in Rajasthan has sought Centre’s financial assistance for the ongoing water projects and reiterated its demand for the national project status for the ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which will supply drinking and irrigation waters to 13 districts.

Calls for Oppn. support

Public Health Engineering Minister B.D. Kalla said in the State Assembly that the Opposition should work in cooperation with the State government for raising the water-related issues with the Centre.

The State could get the Centre’s support if the Opposition leaders put forth the subjects in an assertive manner, he said.

Mr. Kalla was replying to the debate on budgetary demands for Public Health Engineering Department, which deals with water supply in the State.

The Minister said the Centre’s share in the Jal Jeevan Mission should be enhanced to 90% and steps be taken for bringing the State’s full share in the Yamuna waters from neighbouring Haryana.

The demands worth ₹8,336.74 crore were passed in the House by voice vote after the debate.

Mr. Kalla said strict action would be launched against illegal water connections and steps will be taken to ensure piped water supply till the tail-end.

Plan for summer

The State government has also chalked out a contingency plan for summer.

While new water supply schemes will be implemented in both urban and rural areas in 2021-22, Mr. Kalla said new borewells, handpumps, solar power plants and reverse osmosis plants and laboratories would facilitate the supply of adequate water in the villages.