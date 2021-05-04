Rajasthan scrambles to get tankers to transport oxygen

JAIPUR

04 May 2021 00:07 IST

State govt. plans to hire them on rent

With only 1% of the cryogenic tankers in the country at its disposal, Rajasthan is trying hard to get the tankers for transporting liquid medical oxygen from the plants situated at places such as Burnpur, Kalinga Nagar and Jamnagar. The State government has initiated action to get the tankers on rent.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Monday that the oxygen consumption in the State was increasing rapidly because of the rising virus infection. Since the Centre was allocating oxygen under the national plan, the quota for Rajasthan should be increased in view of the rising demand, he said.

Among the 2,416 cryogenic tankers available in the country, Rajasthan has only 25 at its disposal. While 23 of them are being actively used, the State needs at least 54 more tankers for bringing liquid oxygen from far-off places.

Advertising

Advertising

No plan for tankers

Though the Centre has formulated a national plan for allocation of oxygen to each State, there is no scheme operative for allotment of tankers for transport of the live-saving gas. During the second wave of pandemic, the Rajasthan government has got four nitrogen transporting tanks converted for oxygen transport through the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The State Transport Department has invited applications for getting tankers on rent from different organisations.