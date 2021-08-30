Rajasthan schools set to reopen for IX to XII classes from September 1

Govt. issues standard operating procedure

The schools in Rajasthan are set to reopen from September 1 for IX to XII classes, with the government issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP), allowing 50% capacity of students and putting restrictions on holding assembly prayers and sports activities and distributing cooked mid-day meals. The universities, colleges and coaching institutes will also reopen the same day.

A Group of Ministers had recently recommended restarting of academic activities in the State.

The SOP requires the teaching and non-teaching staff as well as the drivers of buses, cabs and auto-rickshaws ferrying the students to and from schools to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Online education will continue only for the students of I to VIII classes till further orders.

The educational institutions were closed during the second wave of pandemic earlier this year when the lockdown was once again brought into force. The heads of institutions have now been asked to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 containment protocol, regular sanitisation of the school premises and keep additional masks in stock for students.

The principals of both the government and private schools have made arrangements for seating of students to prevent overcrowding and running the institutions in two shifts. According to the SOP, teachers and students will bring food and drinking water from home and eat lunch in their respective classrooms without mingling with others.

Sarwat Bano, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur, said on Monday that the members of the school development and management committee had been apprised of the measures for safety of students at a meeting held last week. “We are well-equipped with foot-operated sanitiser dispenser stands and extra masks for students,” she said.

‘Suraksha Chakravyuh’

The Podar World School in the State Capital has come up with a ‘Suraksha Chakravyuh’ with five-layer protection, in which all students will be given breaks in interval for yoga and meditation sessions. The school has appointed teams for emergency care, sanitation, attendance, arrival and departure and maintenance of records of students wearing masks.

Podar World School's Principal Sumita Minhas said the students would be called on alternate days to comply with the guideline for 50% capacity. The school would carry out blended learning, with a balance of both online and offline classes, to make sure that no student missed out on the classroom education, Ms. Minhas said.

The coaching institutes in Kota, which expect a huge rush of students on their reopening, have also taken safety measures and uploaded the information of the number of students, seating capacity and vaccination on the official portal. Some of the institutes will make special arrangements for vaccination of students above 18 years on their arrival in the city.