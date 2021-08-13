Rajasthan schools, colleges to reopen from September 1

JAIPUR

13 August 2021 01:27 IST

CM Ashok Gehlot approves GoM recommendations

The Rajasthan government on Thursday allowed reopening of schools from Classes IX to XII as well as the universities, colleges and coaching institutes with 50% capacity from September 1. The orders were issued after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved a Group of Ministers’ recommendations to restart academic activities.

First jab must

The teaching and non-teaching staff as well as the drivers of buses, cabs and auto-rickshaws ferrying the students to and from schools will be required to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days before the educational institutions reopen. Online education will continue only for the students of I to VIII Classes till further orders.

According to the guidelines issued by the Home Department, no morning assembly will be allowed in the schools, while the standard operating procedure for preventing the spread of infection, including the maintenance of social distancing the hygiene, will be strictly complied with.

The coaching institutes will be allowed to reopen on fulfilling the condition of full vaccination, with both the doses, of their teaching and non-teaching staff.

They will also be required to upload the information of the number of students, seating capacity and vaccination on the official portal.

Second wave closure

The educational institutions in the State were closed during the second wave of pandemic earlier this year, when the lockdown was once again brought into force.

A Group of Ministers was subsequently appointed for deliberating on the reopening of schools and laying down new guidelines.