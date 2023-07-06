ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan school teacher gets 10-year jail term for raping minor student

July 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

Vishvendra Meena, the 32-year-old teacher, who was out on bail, was sent to jail.

PTI

The teacher was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.  | Photo Credit: AP

A POCSO court in Baran has sentenced a government school teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for raping and threatening a minor girl student 7 years ago, a public prosecutor said on Thursday.

Vishvendra Meena, the 32-year-old teacher, who was out on bail, was sent to jail for imprisonment after the conviction was pronounced on Wednesday.

Meena was also slapped a penalty of ₹10 lakh by the court, public prosecutor Harinarayan Singh said.

The father of the minor rape survivor lodged a report at the Anta police station on November 10, 2016, stating that his daughter, who was then a Class 9 student at a village school, was allegedly raped by Meena, Mr. Singh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The father also accused Meena, a resident of the Gendoli area in Bundi district, of filming the episode on his phone, the public prosecutor said.

Meena later threatened the girl that he would share the video online and fail her in exams if she told anyone about the incident, he added.

The teacher was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested after an initial investigation but later granted bail, Mr. Singh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US