Rajasthan RS member gets threat letter

The Hindu Bureau July 19, 2022 03:07 IST

Kirodi Lal Meena. File. | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday claimed to have received a threat letter at his official residence in New Delhi, taking exception to his visit to Udaipur to meet the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Mr. Meena said the letter writer had threatened to teach him a lesson. Mr. Meena, a tribal leader from Dausa district, has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner, informing them of the letter’s contents and asking them to launch an inquiry and take action. Mr. Meena had visited Kanhaiya Lal’s family after his murder on June 28 and announced that he would give his one month’s salary to the next of his kin. He had termed the horrific killing in broad daylight an “abysmal failure” of the Congress government and the police. The letter writer, who identified himself as Qadir Ali Rajasthani, threatened Mr. Meena with the same fate as that of Kanhaiya Lal because of his “support to blasphemy” and his alleged description of the murderers as “hardcore Talibans”. “You consider yourself as a benefactor of Hindus... Your turn is coming soon,” the letter stated in Hindi.



