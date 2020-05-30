Rajasthan rolls out job plan for migrant workers

An action plan is being formulated in Rajasthan for providing employment to migrant workers who have come back to their native places during the COVID-19 lockdown. A family food survey has also been launched in the State to identify people who are not covered in the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was the State government’s responsibility to arrange livelihood for the labourers who had returned home after suffering for more than two months in the lockdown. This would also help meet the demand for workers in the industries, he said, while noting that the number of COVID-19 positive cases had been stagnant for the last five days.

The family food survey will identify the beneficiaries in as many as 37 categories, not covered in the NFSA, who are unable to earn their livelihood during the pandemic. The survey undertaken in all the village panchayats and municipal areas across the State will be completed by May 31.