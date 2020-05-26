Rajasthan revises lockdown rules to allow taxis in red zones

The Rajasthan government has revised the guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 to allow taxis and auto rickshaws to operate in the red zones and opened public parks for walking and exercising with some conditions.

The ban on the sale of paan, gutka and tobacco products was also lifted, though spitting at public places will be punishable with fine.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said the plying of taxis, including cab aggregators, and auto rickshaws would be allowed from home to airports, railway stations and hospitals. Taxis can carry two passengers, while only one passenger will travel in auto rickshaws. The drivers will be required to sanitise touch points after every ride.

Park timings

Mr. Swarup said the public parks in red zones would be open from 7 a.m. to 6.45 p.m. Social distancing will be maintained in the parks and no gathering of five or more persons will be allowed at a particular point. These activities were earlier permitted in the orange and green zones in the State.

Mr. Swarup said though the sale of paan, gutka and tobacco products had been allowed, it would only be for take-away. The consumption of tobacco products at public places will remain in force as before.

Working hours

The State government has also restored working time in factories and industrial units to eight hours a day. The working time was earlier increased to 12 hours to reduce the requirement of workers in the factories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Labour Tika Ram Jully said since almost all factories in the State had restarted operations, the workers were going there without the requirement of pass, while public transport had started in orange and green zones. Mr. Jully said the factory employees were working as per the guidelines on safety and social distancing.