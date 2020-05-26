Rajasthan restores working hours to eight in factories

Photo for representation.

Jaipur

26 May 2020 14:28 IST

On April 24, the Government had increased working hours to twelve, from eight hours per day

The Rajasthan government has restored working hours for factory workers to eight hours per day, according to an official statement. On April 24, the Government had increased working hours to twelve from eight hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers in all the registered factories, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic. The movement of workers has also started and no pass is required. Public transport has also started in many areas like Green, Orange Zone, etc, State Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said in the statement.

He said the management of factories and workers employed there are working as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government regarding social distancing and safety.

The order issued last month to increase working hours was initially for three months for factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948. It has been withdrawn in a month’s time.