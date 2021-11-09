Rajasthan restarts power generation

JAIPUR

09 November 2021 01:34 IST

660 MW supercritical unit at Chhabra becomes functional

The power situation in Rajasthan has improved with electricity generation restarting in several closed thermal units. The biggest among them is the 660 MW supercritical unit at the Chhabra thermal power station in Baran district, which has become functional after remaining shut for two months because of shortage of coal.

While the demand for both commercial and domestic electricity in the State had increased by an average of 7 crore units following a deficient monsoon and a comparatively higher temperature in September, the public sector power discoms were buying electricity from the Power Exchange to meet the requirement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Subodh Agarwal on Monday said, that as many as 21 coal rakes had been dispatched from the Coal India Limited and coal mines of the Energy Department this month, against the average dispatch of 16 to 17 rakes per day during October. The electricity supply system was maintained efficiently despite the shortage, Mr. Agarwal said.

Advertising

Advertising

The power supply was uninterrupted during the Deepavali across the State and there was no load shedding anywhere. Mr. Agarwal said a series of “coordinated measures” were being taken to increase the availability of coal for the power sector.

Amid the nationwide coal crisis, power generation has restarted in the units which were earlier producing over 2,600 MW electricity. Besides the Chhabra thermal power station, the production has started is six units of Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's Suratgarh, Kalisindh, and Kota thermal power plants.