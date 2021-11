660 MW supercritical unit at Chhabra becomes functional

The power situation in Rajastan has improved with the electricity generation restarting in several closed thermal units. The biggest among them is the 660 MW supercritical unit at Chhabra thermal power station in Baran district, which has become functional after remaining shut for two months because of shortage of coal.

While the demand had increased by an average 7 crore units, the public sector power discoms were buying electricity from the Power Exchange to meet the requirement.